LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One is dead, and another is seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree in Sunday’s early hours, police said.

At approximately 1:55 a.m., LVMPD officials were dispatched to a crash on North Hollywood Boulevard, south of East Stewart Avenue. Investigators say a compact vehicle speeding southbound on Hollywood Boulevard ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver, identified as a 29-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by police. 65 people have now died in traffic-related incidents in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction this year, said the department.