LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead, and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Henderson, police said.

Henderson Police said they received a report of a shooting involving two men in the 3000 block of St. Rose Parkway near Eastern Avenue. One of the men shot had already been taken by friends to an emergency room, where he died.

The other man was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet released any information identifying either of the men involved in the shooting, and no immediate information was given about the circumstances of the shooting. Henderson Police detectives are investigating, and call the shooting the tenth homicide in the city for 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-267-4911. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.