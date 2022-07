LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Police responded to a crash around 2:45 p.m near the intersection of Deer Springs and Gliding Eagle.

According to a preliminary investigation, two sedans collided at the intersection, one of which appeared to be traveling at high speeds.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to UMC, where one was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating this incident. Check back for updates.