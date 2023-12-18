LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said one person is dead Monday after a stabbing in Downtown Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred on Dec. 18 at around 2:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Main Street, near South Las Vegas and East Charleston boulevards.

Police said the incident was “an altercation involving a knife” and one person was pronounced dead. Another person was detained.

Police ask that the public avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.