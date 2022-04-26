LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday night in a neighborhood just east of the North Las Vegas Airport.

North Vegas polices said a man believed to be in his 50s died after a shooting in the 2600 block of Chamberlain Lane just before 9:30 p.m.

Police detained a person who was believed to be involved in the incident, but released no further information.

Medical personnel arrived on scene but the victim died of his injuries, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.