LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man is dead following a shooting in the northwest Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

It happened Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. near Hualapai Way and Cheyenne Avenue.

When officers arrived they found an adult male injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another person arrived at a separate hospital with a non-life-threatening apparent gunshot wound.

Las Vegas Metro homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.