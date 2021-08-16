1 dead after shooting in Henderson; police say suspect not in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near Sunset Road and Arroyo Grande Boulevard just after noon on Monday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Chelsea Drive. The shooting victim was transported to a hospital, but was declared dead there.

Henderson police say the suspect in the shooting has not been taken into custody.

Police said this is an active investigation and no additional details will be provided at this time..