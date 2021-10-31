1 dead after house party shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a deadly house party shooting Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 12:52 a.m Sunday morning, at a residence located in the 200 block of Beesley Drive in East Las Vegas.

Police say an adult female was shot multiple times. She died on the scene.

Two other victims took themselves to the UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation indicates that five unidentified males were refused entry to a party at the house. Shortly after, the suspects drove past the residence and fired several rounds striking the victims.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.