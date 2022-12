LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

Around 6:30 Wednesday, officers responded to a report that someone was hit and laying on the road near Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is still outstanding, according to police.

Northbound Boulder Highway lanes are closed from Gibson Road to Russell Road.