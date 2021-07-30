1 dead after early morning fight at Aquarius Hotel in Laughlin, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Laughlin has become an all ages destination

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police officers say a person died after a fight inside the Aquarius Hotel in Laughlin early Friday morning.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

Officers responded to reports of a fight involving multiple subjects inside of the hotel at about 1:20 a.m. An unresponsive victim was located and transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, Roybal said.

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories