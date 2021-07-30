1 dead after early morning fight at Aquarius Hotel in Laughlin, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police officers say a person died after a fight inside the Aquarius Hotel in Laughlin early Friday morning.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

Officers responded to reports of a fight involving multiple subjects inside of the hotel at about 1:20 a.m. An unresponsive victim was located and transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, Roybal said.

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.