1 dead after crash involving school bus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Spring Valley Thursday.

Police responded to a call for a crash shortly after 3:30 p.m Thursday near Desert Inn Rd & Decatur Blvd.

Police say the school bus was making a right turn onto Dessert Inn when it struck an adult female. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The female bus driver stayed on the scene. Police don’t believe speed or impairment was a factor in this crash.

A fatal accident involving a school bus and a pedestrian

Police are trying to get video from the area to determine what happened and if the female was in the crosswalk.

At the time of the crash, 3 elementary school kids were on the bus. They weren’t hurt.

At this time, Desert Inn Road is shut down between Decatur Boulevard and Cameron Street.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.