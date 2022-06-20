LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man drowned over Father’s Day weekend at Lake Mead after the boat he was on sank, according to National Park Service Rangers.

The incident occurred on Saturday at South Cove on Lake Mead. Park rangers received a call regarding a tri-hull vessel that had taken on water. Winds that day were reportedly between 23 and 28 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area posted on Facebook that they had responded to multiple incidents that day, including capsized kayaks, sunken vessels, and this drowning. It was also noted that the winds were particularly high.

Photo credit: Lake Mead National Recreation Area – National Park Service







A total of three men were aboard the boat when it began to sink, but only two were able to make it to shore safely.

The name of the victim has been released.