LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vehicle fleeing from police crashed killing one person and injuring two others early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Police said they located a vehicle on W. Charleston Boulevard, just east of Cimarron Road, with three suspects around 12:33 a.m. Police said they were conducting a follow-up investigation, and the vehicle fled.

The vehicle traveled nearly two miles and crashed near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards. One of the suspects was declared dead at the scene and the other two were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Fatal crash investigation at Lake Mead and Rainbow blvds. on Oct. 10, 2022. (KLAS)

Fatal crash investigation at Lake Mead and Rainbow blvds. on Oct. 10, 2022. (KLAS)

Lake Mead is currently closed over U.S. 95 from Rainbow to Rock Springs. Northbound and southbound off-ramps from Lake Mead to U.S. 95 are closed. Citizens are advised to avoid the area.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.