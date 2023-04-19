LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and two more were injured after a Wednesday morning crash near Floyd Lamb Park in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

Around 11:45 a.m. officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of North Durango Drive and Brent Lane.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements showed that a Chevrolet Corvette was driving southbound on North Durango Drive when a Nissan Rouge was driving northbound. The crash occurred when the Nissan turned left into the Chevrolet’s path.

The two occupants of the Chevrolet and the driver of the Nissan were taken to University Medical Center.

The 74-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver Chevrolet sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Nissan sustained serious injuries.

This death marks the 36th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.