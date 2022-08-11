LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in front of Resorts World Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. between two sedans. The driver of one car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and passenger of the other car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A deadly crash in front of Resorts World early Thursday morning closed northbound and southbound Las Vegas Boulevard. (KLAS)

A deadly crash in front of Resorts World early Thursday morning closed northbound and southbound Las Vegas Boulevard. (KLAS)

A deadly crash in front of Resorts World early Thursday morning closed northbound and southbound Las Vegas Boulevard. (KLAS)

A deadly crash in front of Resorts World early Thursday morning closed northbound and southbound Las Vegas Boulevard. (KLAS)

Northbound and southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Elvis Presley Boulevard to Convention Center Drive. Delays should be expected for several hours, police said.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.