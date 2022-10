LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash in the northwest valley Wednesday morning that left one person dead.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the crash in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann Road, was reported around 6:40 a.m.

Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control and struck a tree. One person was pronounced dead, another was critically injured.