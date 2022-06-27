LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police responded to a fatal crash at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 north of mile marker 39 on the southbound U.S. 95.

A blue Honda Accord was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 when the driver failed to stay in the marked lane and began to rotate counter-clockwise and entered the shoulder. The vehicle continued in the dirt center median and up an embankment which caused the Honda to overturn.

22-year-old Katherine Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the overturning vehicle.

Pierre Angelo Betancourt Oliver has been arrested by Nevada State Police on multiple charges following the crash. According to the Nevada State Police, impairment was suspected in the crash.