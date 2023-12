LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

On Sunday around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash in the area of Spring Valley Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard near Tropicana Avenue.

Two people were taken to a local hospital where one of them was pronounced dead. The other person’s condition is “serious but not life-threatening,” police said.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.