A police car at night with its lights on. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the central Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Thursday shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Desert Inn and Cambridge, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

When officers arrived they found two people injured from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other person was in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing as of Wednesday evening, police said.