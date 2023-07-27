LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the central Las Vegas valley.
It happened on Thursday shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Desert Inn and Cambridge, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
When officers arrived they found two people injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
Both people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other person was in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing as of Wednesday evening, police said.