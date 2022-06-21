LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 25-year-old man was killed Monday night in a crash on Lamb Boulevard at Alto Avenue, just south of Cheyenne Avenue, according to Metro police.

The man who died was a passenger in a 2003 Ford Escape that collided with a Kenworth tractor-trailer that was southbound on Lamb, police said. The driver of the Ford, 28-year-old Ahmad Yakub, was critically injured and taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit.

Police are investigating the crash after they said Yakub showed signs of impairment. He has been booked while he recovers at the hospital.

Police said the crash was reported at 10:11 p.m.

The Ford was northbound on Lamb approaching Alto. The tractor-trailer was southbound on Lamb preparing to make a left turn across traffic onto Alto.

The passenger’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has been identified as 39-year-old Israel Vasquez-Cruz. He was not injured.

This marks the 73rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2022.