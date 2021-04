LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash near Cheyenne and Walnut Road in the northeast valley. Three vehicles were involved in the incident around 2:24 p.m.

Another person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) says Cheyenne is closed in both directions between Las Vegas Boulevard and Lincoln Road.

Avoid the area.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – SR-574/Cheyenne both directions near Las Vegas Blvd and Lincoln Road in Las Vegas

Use Other Routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) April 14, 2021

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.