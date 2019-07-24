1 critically hurt in suspected 5-car DUI crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A driver is facing charges of DUI after a five-car crash Tuesday night that left one person in critical condition and four others injured.

Metro Police say the incident happened at North Christy Lane and Stewart Avenue around 9:42 p.m.

Investigators says one car collided into two vehicles, which also proceeded to hit two more cars.

One driver is listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital. The driver of the original vehicle, Daniel Lovato, 30, who allegedly caused the collision is suspected of DUI and was arrested at the scene.

Four other people suffered minor injuries, according to police.