1 arrested for reckless driving in UTV crash near Bruce, Ann

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police arrested a man accused of reckless driving after a UTV crashed in North Las Vegas Friday.

Police were called for a single-vehicle crash shortly before 9 p.m near Bruce and Ann in North Las Vegas.

Preliminary investigation revealed the male driver of the UTV had one female passenger and two other male passengers. The driver lost control and rolled the UTV. The UTV was flipped upright prior to the officer’s arrival.

A female in her 20’s was taken to UMC and is listed in serious condition. Another male, of unknown age, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.