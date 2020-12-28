1.8M passengers traveled through McCarran International Airport in November; half of 2019 report

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
McCarran International Airport

Photo by Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport released passenger numbers showing just over 1.8 million travelers in the month of November, a 56.7% decline in travel from the same time last year.

And November’s passenger count — 1,806,909– was lower than October — 1,981,310.

COVID-19 cases in Nevada grew in November, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s three-week “pause” began Nov. 24, along with CDC cautions against travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Year to date, 2020 saw 20.5 million passengers coming through McCarran, a 56.6 percent decline from last year’s levels, when 47.2 million passengers went through the airport.

The Top 5 airlines serving Las Vegas showed declines compared to 2019 levels. Delta’s Las Vegas flights have seen a 62.9 percent decline. Southwest has also experience a loss of more than half the passengers it carried in 2019 — 55.5 percent — and American Airlines is down 50.3 percent.

McCarran Press Release: November 2020 Passengers

The biggest year-over year change in travel was seen from international carriers with a 78.5% decrease in travel, with 305,297 flights in November 2019 and only 19,603 in November 2020.

Learn more and read the full McCarran passenger report at this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories