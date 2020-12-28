1.8M passengers traveled through McCarran International Airport in November; half of 2019 report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport released passenger numbers showing just over 1.8 million travelers in the month of November, a 56.7% decline in travel from the same time last year.

And November’s passenger count — 1,806,909– was lower than October — 1,981,310.

COVID-19 cases in Nevada grew in November, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s three-week “pause” began Nov. 24, along with CDC cautions against travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Year to date, 2020 saw 20.5 million passengers coming through McCarran, a 56.6 percent decline from last year’s levels, when 47.2 million passengers went through the airport.

The Top 5 airlines serving Las Vegas showed declines compared to 2019 levels. Delta’s Las Vegas flights have seen a 62.9 percent decline. Southwest has also experience a loss of more than half the passengers it carried in 2019 — 55.5 percent — and American Airlines is down 50.3 percent.

The biggest year-over year change in travel was seen from international carriers with a 78.5% decrease in travel, with 305,297 flights in November 2019 and only 19,603 in November 2020.

