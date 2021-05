LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Idaho woman won $1,253,701 on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Westgate early Tuesday morning, according to the resort.

The jackpot hit at 4:30 a.m.

The woman hit the jackpot less than four minutes after sitting down to play the machine, according to the Westgate.

She had originally planned to travel to the Texas Panhandle, but she and her husband changed plans and came to Las Vegas instead.