LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lucky man hit it big over the weekend while playing a Buffalo Diamond penny slot.

The man was playing the penny slot at Circa in downtown Las Vegas max betting $4 a spin when he hit the Grand jackpot worth $1,250,033.48.

$1.25 mil jackpot won at Circa Las Vegas. (Photo: Circa Las Vegas)

The winner was only identified as Marc and his hometown was not released to the public. According to Circa’s photograph, the win came as the man had more than $800 in the machine. There was no indication of the amount he originally put into the slot machine.