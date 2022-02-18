﻿’We need her to come back’: Veteran’s housing community calls for help in search for missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Patty Pohalski, 49-years-old, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 11 at her home at Hebron, formerly known as SHARE Village, on Las Vegas Boulevard near Charleston.

Pohalski is described as 5’5″, about 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Her neighbors said she is also known to wear large, extravagant hats and always has a face mask on. “We need her to come back,” Hebron property manager Ashley Carr told 8 News Now. “We just hope that she’s okay.”

Patty Pohalski

Neighbors said they first figured something was wrong when her beloved dog was found deserted early Saturday morning. “She would never leave the dog,” Carr explained. “Bella was found in the parking lot with no leash, no collar, no jacket, just running loose.”

Carr told 8 News Now something like this is completely out of character for Patty, so they’ve been searching for answers ever since. “Everybody here misses her,” she said. “We went out and looked; we’ve looked everywhere.”

Neighbors hope their efforts to share her photograph and description will encourage anyone with information to come forward. “We’ve gone and dropped off missing persons flyers all down Las Vegas Boulevard,” Carr continued. “We have several residents taking them with them.”

“Patty, we just want you to come home,” Carr concluded, speaking through tears. “And we want to make sure you’re safe.”

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts should contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.