LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As violence continues in Ukraine, a Henderson father and daughter are collecting supplies for refugees suffering a world away in Poland.



“These people really need help,” Iris Hunt said of Ukrainian refugees. “They do.”

12-year-old Iris Hunt and her father, Sean Hunt, are on a mission to make a difference.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started last month, the father and daughter have been devastated and want to help in any way they can from Southern Nevada.



“Everybody is like ‘oh donate cash, that is what they really need,”‘ Sean Hunt said of those forced to flee. “But they are going to run out of blankets in Europe.”

The two wrote letters and passed them around town, asking for blankets, comforters, and even warm hats.

“We were like, can you hang this up in your shop?” Iris recalled. “But even if you can’t, can you put it up in your neighborhood?”

In just a few days, Iris and Sean have gathered a pile of supplies, and they’re sending it directly to Poland’s Przemysl camp for Ukrainian refugees.



“This is truly our chance to make real and effective change in this country,” Sean said. “And around the world right now.”

Sean and Iris told 8 News Now the generosity they’ve witnessed so far is nothing short of amazing.

“I’m really proud of my kids,” Sean Hunt said. “And all the people that have come to help out.”

They hope their efforts to spread the word will encourage others to do what they can to help so many still struggling.



“I just hope more people stand up and stand with Ukraine,” Sean Hunt concluded.

Sean and Iris are sending their first shipment of supplies to Ukraine this weekend, then will send more boxes in the coming days and weeks as they can afford the shipping costs.



If you’d like to help, you can contact Sean at (702) 559-8757.