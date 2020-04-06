​Station Casinos donates $1 million to COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos LLC announced Monday that it has contributed $1 million to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which will help first responders and healthcare professionals buy personal protective equipment and critical medical supplies as they fight the spread of COVID-19.

These essential supplies include test kits, masks, gloves and other supplies for Nevada medical workers.

“In this time of profound crisis, nothing is more important to us than the health and wellbeing of our team members, guests and the entire Las Vegas community. To that end, we are honored to provide this contribution to assist those serving on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, and are deeply grateful for their tireless efforts to serve and protect all Nevadans in these unprecedented and difficult times.” Richard Haskins, President of Station Casinos, said.

The company also says that Chairman and CEO Frank J. Fertitta III and Vice Chairman Lorenzo J. Fertitta will be foregoing their entire salaries for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

Station Casinos began the temporarily closure of all 20 of its Vegas properties at midnight March 18 after Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a 30-day statewide closure order of non-essential businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The company is offering regular pay and health benefits to all hourly and full-time salaried employees through April 30.