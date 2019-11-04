Local mayors are teaming up with the Boy Scouts for a good cause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brand-new campaign called “Dusk to Dawn” is hoping to stop deadly pedestrian crashes on valley roads. Safety advocates and local police hope a simple sketch will do the trick.

Experts tell us that in 2018, Flamingo Road was the deadliest street in the valley for pedestrians. That's why you'll see chalk outlines up and down the road and all across Las Vegas. There are about 90 chalk outlines, marking pedestrian deaths from January 2018 through June 2019.