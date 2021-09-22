Local church offering religious exemptions for those not wanted to get COVID 19 shots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local church in the valley is offering religious exemptions for anyone not wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the church website, Calvary Chapel in Lone Mountain is offering religious exemption. All you have to do is fill out your name and contact information and you will receive a letter within 10 days.

8 News Now had questions such as who exactly is able to receive these letters. How many have they given out? We were told the senior paster Jimmy Morales was out but the executive would be there Wednesday afternoon. He was not there when we showed up and later said he couldn’t comment.

In a video posted on the church’s YouTube page earlier this month, the senior paster spoke out again about recent vaccine mandates.

“It is time for the church to not sit silently by and it’s time for us to fight the wickedness that is spreading across the nation,” Morales said.

The exemption form also had contact for Pacific Justice Institute, where they tell us religious exceptions are supposed to be accepted but they have to come from “a place of sincerity.”

“We make it clear sincerity is the legal touchstone for legal accommodations it’s important for individuals to write their own letter articulating their religious beliefs,” Emily Mimnaugh, Pacific Justice Institute.

On the front door of the church, there’s a poster saying “there will be protest services Sunday morning.” The church decline to comment on the sign.