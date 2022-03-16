LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A leader for the Romanian-Las Vegas community is spreading a message of unity as that war continues overseas in Ukraine.

Lia Roberts is the Consul General of Romania and tells 8 News Now she’s asking for prayer and support from the community in Southern Nevada.

“This is the main reason we come to church in the first place. War or no war. We come here for healing and we come for hope,” Roberts said. “The biggest concern is that the Russian troops go over to Moldova and then to Romania which is a country and part of NATO.

She adds that there are about 25,000 Romanians in the valley, and while many have different faiths, those who come to St. George and St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox church near Jones and Charleston are ready to help.

“We know we have about 200,000 refugees from Ukraine in Romania and 60,000 families that opened their homes in Romania for all these people,” Roberts added.

As billions of dollars in U.S. Aide are now headed to help Ukraine, Roberts says this is not a solution but a relief. Now she prays inside the church that others in the community can stand together.

“The main reason is to emanate hope and leave with a lighter heart and mind to be ready for what is coming whatever that is,” she said.

Roberts added that as Consul General of Romania, people need to be united and donate and help as much as possible.