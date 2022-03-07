LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Gas isn’t the only product costing more, the cost of wheat is going up too. Local businesses are trying to navigate the extra costs and they are trying to not pass it down to the consumer.

Wheat is reaching an all-time high as the war in Ukraine continues. While the US and Canada are the biggest wheat-producing nations, Ukraine and Russia are major producers as well – around a quarter of the world’s supply comes from those two countries. Now more countries are seeking wheat from the US and that is driving up prices.

Bagel Cafe is a restaurant, deli, and bakery. They go through a lot of flour to make all these items.

Owner Savvas Andrews says while his product is from the US, he knows more countries are going to be wanting that same product now because less is being produced in Europe.

The American bakers association says wheat prices are up 11 percent since January and are

expected to go up, even more.