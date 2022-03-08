LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The tension between Russia and Ukraine has one local artist heartbroken as her brother is doing what he can to survive the attacks in Ukraine.

Elena Wherry is a Ukrainian-Russian artist living in Las Vegas. She says the war has deeply impacted her family and friends.



“My heart breaks for Ukrainians who have died,” Wherry said.

She says she has been filled with many emotions since war broke out between Russia, where she was born, and Ukraine where she was raised.



Even though she is thousands of miles away from the danger her family is constantly on her mind.

“My brother is there in Mykolaiv which is a big city in the south of Ukraine and it was bombed the first day, the first morning when the war started,” she recalled.

Wherry says her brother in Ukraine has health problems is still helping his community by transporting residents away from war zones.

“He tells them how many seats he has left for tomorrow’s bus and how he can help. People ask about holding kids on their laps and even asking about dogs,” she said.

While the devastation continues she is hoping to bring some relief through the arts, to those in need.

“I painted this woman and it reminds me something about Syrian people suffering,” she said.

Wherry is also organizing a fundraising concert event to send help to those fighting to survive. Her husband, who is a musician is helping her host the event, which will be open to the public.

She’s also dealing with loved ones in Russia who don’t see eye to eye on the war, unlike her brother.

“I think he is a hero. Yes, I think because he is risking his life,” she added.

Ukraine Charity Concert