LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) - From the "no pain, no gain" dept of "What's Driving You Crazy."

This is all about *repaving* Koval Lane from Tropicana on the south all the way up to the Sands Expo Center. I can't even tell you how many complaints "Driving You Crazy" has gotten about the bumpy ride on Koval. If there's good news with the single-lane-in-each-direction restriction during the repaving, it's that it's happening in somewhat-less-traveled hours, specifically between 8pm and 6am. so drivers shouldn't be inconvenienced during morning or afternoon rush hours. And it'll be even better when it's all done.