Live Stream: Camera keeps eye on bald eagle nest, first chick died

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bald eagle family in Southern California is being closely watched after its first eaglet died. The nest can be monitored through a live stream on YouTube.

Sadly, the first eaglet died after hatching on March 19. The parents who have been named “Jackie” and “Shadow” have a second egg but since it has yet to hatch, it’s believe that will not happen, at this point.

The conservation group Friends of Big Bear Valley operate the camera which is located in a pine tree near the lake. Bald eagles are endangered in California.

According to the group:

“This nest is in the San Bernardino National Forest land. It has been in active use since the fall of 2013. The surrounding area is closed to the public during nesting season to protect the eagles—bald eagles have been known to abandon nests when disturbed by humans.” Friends of Big Bear Valley

It’s hoped the eagle pair will return to the nest next year to make another attempt at having a family.