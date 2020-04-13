LIVE: White House news briefing, coronavirus task force update for April 13

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- During these unprecedented times, trips to the grocery store are longer but less often. While grabbing those fresh fruits and vegetables, it is important to use them wisely and know how long each will keep in the fridge.

8 News Now anchor Brian Loftus walks us through some of the key ways to maximize the freshness of your produce, as suggested by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.