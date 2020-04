LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Lifeguard Arena, the Henderson community ice rink that will become the practice arena for the Golden Knights American Hockey League Team, is expected to open October 1, 2020.

The Henderson City Council approved a funding agreement Tuesday between the city and Henderson's Redevelopment Agency for as much as $2.5 million to fund a portion of the arena which is currently under construction. The $3.2 million ice hockey arena will be located in the Water Street District.