United Way discusses the organizations helping families with rent, food and utilities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — United Way of Southern Nevada held a news briefing Monday morning to announce the 13 non-profits that are providing food, shelter and utility assistance to families impacted by COVID-19.

United Way of Southern Nevada’s President, Kyle Rahn, gave the update.

The organization is also sharing a link that has a map of available resources and referrals for the most vulnerable in the Las Vegas valley.

You can also find information using #UWSNCOVIDSUPPORT. If you would like to volunteer, uwsn.org/donate or text “UWSNFUND” to 313131.

Organizations are encouraged to submit their programs and services to be included in this resource. Just email COVID19@uwsn.org.