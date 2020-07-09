LIVE: Special session enters day 2, lawmakers tackle $1.2M budget shortfall

LIVE: Senate chambers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada lawmakers will resume work Thursday on balancing the state’s budget amid plummeting revenue projects.

Lawmakers began discussing budget cuts on Wednesday. Currently, there is a $1.2 billion revenue shortfall.

You can watch the Assembly chambers at this link.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proposal would cut $233 million from the Department of Health and Human Services. In the Assembly, lawmakers deliberated over proposals to cut about $160 million from K-12 education, and $190 million from higher education from the state budget.

The special session will continue until an agreement is reached.