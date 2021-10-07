LIVE: Sky News 13 flies over Special Shape Rodeo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s Kids’ Day at the Balloon Fiesta and the Special Shapes Rodeo. The green flag has been raised on Day 6 of the Balloon Fiesta. The Special Shape Rodeo is underway, with balloons launching at 7 a.m.

High clouds will be streaming in from the west today, but a ridge of high pressure will help afternoon high temperatures climb through Saturday. A storm system will begin to approach from the west by Friday, increasing the upper-level winds. Upper-level winds will continue to increase through Saturday, potentially impacting the mass ascensions for the last weekend of Balloon Fiesta. Surface winds will also increase as a result, mainly in the afternoons.