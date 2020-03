LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting nearly 100 new cases, for the second day in a row. That pushes the total to 443 cases in Clark County and the district is reporting it only has 119 testing kits.

During a late morning telebriefing, the health district encouraged people to use private hospitals and labs instead for testing. It also launched an information hotline for the public to help get some of their questions answered. The phone number is (702) 759-4636.