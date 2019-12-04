LIVE: President Trump impeachment inquiry hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The impeachment drive against President Donald Trump has shifted from whether to impeach him to what the charges would say.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Wednesday is opening a new phase of the proceedings that will pair the investigation into Trump’s Ukraine dealings with a high-minded look at whether they are impeachable under the Constitution. There will be testimony from four constitutional law experts.

But Congress remains starkly divided among party lines, and Nadler’s panel is famous for over-the-top partisan bickering. Republicans say the whole process has been unfair. Trump says impeachment is “unpatriotic” and he won’t be watching.