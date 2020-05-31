LIVE: Police, protesters clash in Los Angeles

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As protesters make their way to Downtown Las Vegas, businesses are closing their doors over concerns of violence and destruction of property.

Members of the Las Vegas community are planning another protest to remember George Floyd, the man who died in Minneapolis police custody earlier this week, and are calling attention to his death Saturday night. This demonstration, organized by Black Lives Matter, comes after hundreds protested to call for justice and action on the Las Vegas Strip Friday night.