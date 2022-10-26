LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the homicide of a 62-year-old woman in a south valley neighborhood. The woman’s 28-year-old daughter is currently in custody.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police Lt. David Valenta said the incident was reported around 2:30 a.m.

“A frantic female called 911 from the residence stating that her mother was dead.”

The home where the investigation is taking place is in the 10000 block of June Flower Drive near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue.

Valenta said when police arrived at the scene, the daughter was gone, but the mother was there.

“The deceased female being described as a 62-year-old female. She had multiple lacerations, a lot of blood. No sign of any other weapons. Can’t say anything specific as to the manner of death but she was pronounced deceased at the scene,” he said.

Valenta said officers began looking for the daughter. She was taken into custody in Barstow, California with the help of the California Highway Patrol around 5 a.m.

Valenta said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages but officers will be going through the home, talking with neighbors, and with the daughter in an attempt to learn what caused the altercation between the two to escalate to this point.