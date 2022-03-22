LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have made arrests in a shooting at May 2021 party where more than 150 rounds were fired at a city pool.

During a news conference, Metro Captain Fred Haas said the investigation took a long time because it was “tedious” and “daunting” and took nearly five months to come together.

Haas said between 150 to 200 people, including gang members, attended the May 30 party at the Pavilion Center Pool in Summerlin which is next to Palo Verde High School.

“During that party, several altercations broke out inside which led to firearms being pulled and gunfire erupting, not only in this parking lot but inside the facility,” he said. “It baffles me that nobody got hurt.”

Two people did suffer minor injuries.

Haas said indictments were obtained for five individuals with a total of around 50 felony charges. The three individuals arrested were Demarea Wesley, Terrance Jefferson and Trayvon Ward. Michael Simmons and Cedric Sweeting are outstanding.

(Michael Simmons/Active Warrant)

(Cedric Sweeting/Active Warrant)

(Terrance Jefferson/Arrested)

(Trayvon Ward/Arrested)

(Demarea Wesley/Arrested)

(Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

“They both have active arrest warrants and are wanted. If you’re out there, turn yourselves in,” Captain Haas urged.

Haas said four other people — not related to the shooting investigation — were also arrested. In addition, there are also charges pending against the person who arranged the party.

The City of Las Vegas rented the pool out for what was believed to be a family reunion, not a big party. Following the shooting, the city suspended city pool rentals and has since changed its policy on how it handles pool rentals.