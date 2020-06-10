WATCH LIVE NOW: Nevada Primary Election Results

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is your local election headquarters and tonight we have coverage from voting sites and results of the mid-way point to the general election.

Due to coronavirus concerns, Nevada’s June 9th primary election was conducted by mail-in ballots.

The Clark County Election Department reminds all voters there are no in-person voting sites for the primary.

Officials encourage you to return your ballot through the US Postal Service, or drop it off at one of the designated ballot boxes listed below.

Seal your voted mail ballot in the pre-addressed, postage-paid, return envelope included in the packet you received.

Sign the outside of the envelope in the space provided.

Make sure your signed envelope is postmarked by June 9, 2020 for them to be counted.

