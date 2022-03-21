LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Machine Gun Kelly is coming to T-Mobile Arena on July 15, and to promote the event, Live Nation Las Vegas has partnered with Pinkbox Donuts for an exclusive one-day promotion.

On Friday, Mar. 25 Pinkbox Donuts locations throughout the Las Vegas valley will offer the ‘Machine Gun Kelly,’ a donut with hot pink frosting and MGK icing.

The promotion coincides with general public tickets going on sale.

In Willy Wonka ‘golden ticket’ fashion, some donuts will contain a special pink ticket, giving customers a chance to win a pair of tickets to the concert.