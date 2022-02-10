Massive brush fire in Laguna Beach threatening homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massive brush fire is burning in the Laguna Beach area of Southern California and an evacuation order is in place.

The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. Thursday and is near the Emerald Bay community. It is being driven by powerful Santa Ana winds.

The Laguna Beach Police Department issued an immediate evacuation order for Irvine Cove and both north and south Emerald Bay, according to a City of Laguna Beach news release.

The Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions until further notice.

