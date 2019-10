WATCH: ‘Little Hill Fire’ burning in San Bernardino

LAS VEGA (KLAS) -- An anonymous letter sent to Clark County School District Police revealed that a volunteer coach at Shadow Ridge High School was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, an arrest report said. On Oct. 14, Joshua Youngblood, 27, was arrested on one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual misconduct with a student.

The investigation into the claims was initiated at Shadow Ridge High School in October 2019. According to CCSD Police, the alleged inappropriate relationship was with a teen girl who was the basketball manager of one of the school's teams. The arrest report said the girl told other students that she was in a sexual relationship with Coach Youngblood.